COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Not much changing in the forecast for the rest of the weekend. Temperatures dip to near or at freezing with patchy frost possible. Freeze Warnings have been posted for a good majority of the News 3 viewing area.

Temperatures struggle to get out of the 40s for Sunday afternoon as the return of winter holds firm as we close out the weekend.

Monday morning is likely the coldest morning with sub-freezing temperatures as we kick off the first day of spring. Spring officially begins Monday at 5:24 PM eastern.

Rest of the week will be dry, mostly sunny with a gradual warming trend as temperatures encroach on 80 degrees. Readings return spring-like just ahead of another cold front which will likely bring the threat of severe weather to the south.