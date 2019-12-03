Cold this morning but a little warmer by this afternoon

Bundle up! This morning was a cold one with temperatures in the low to middle 30s across most of the area. You can expect sunny skies and temperatures to be a little warmer today with highs in the middle 50s. We’ll have another cold night but on Wednesday afternoon temperatures will soar into the low to middle 60s.

Our next chance for rain will arrive Friday afternoon and early evening, this will cause temperatures to stay in the upper 50s to low 60s, we’ll briefly warm up on Saturday before another shot of rain moves in on Sunday.

Big time warm up for early next week with high temperatures nearing 70 on Monday, we’ll also have a chance for a few isolated showers.