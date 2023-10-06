Cold front moving through the region now triggering just a few light sporadic showers. This will continue through the remainder of the evening and tonight until the secondary front will scour the air bringing our first big chill for the weekend.

Overnight lows will remain close to average for Saturday morning with temperatures Saturday afternoon only climbing into the mid 70s. Under clear skies and breezy, temperatures will plummet into the mid to upper 40s by Sunday morning. Temperatures throughout Sunday will likely struggle to get out of the 60s with a stout northwest breeze continuing.

Clear and cool conditions last into the start of the week for Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday. Temperatures slowly moderate into the upper 70s and low 80s for afternoon highs while morning lows remain chilly with 40s and 50s.

Late in the week a few more clouds will be present as the upper air pattern goes zonal, or east to west ahead of what seems to be a stronger frontal system that will arrive next Friday as we tap moisture off a gulf low.