Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)– Enjoy the next couple of days as temperatures stay near average, expect highs in the middle to a few upper 80s with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Dominate high pressure will continue to sit over the entire region so there are no major changes in our forecast.

Get ready for a late summer/early fall warm up for next week as high temperatures soar back into the 90s! Monday will be the coolest day with highs nearing 90 for most, the middle 90s will likely creep back in by Tuesday through Thursday.

We’ll stay dry through a majority of next week with our next system arriving by the end of the week and weekend.