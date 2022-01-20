Confidence looking better to remove ice out of the forecast-Carolinas expected to get snow and ice

The winter weather threat we’ve been talking about all week now shifts towards the east and central North Carolina and central South Carolina towards the coast. Cloudy and cold until the sun returns FINALLY for the weekend!

We now have enough confidence to completely remove all mention of winter weather potential from our local area.

If anything changes, I’ll certainly let you know, but trends are looking much drier across our Alabama counties overnight tonight through Friday.

If you are traveling across east-central Georgia north and east there is more confidence as we have been seeing these past few days with sporadic freezing rain on trees but not so much on the roads.

Saturday and Sunday look good! WHEW!!!