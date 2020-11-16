Consistently cool and sunny, with dry days ahead as Iota hits South America

A consistent string of sunny, cool, and dry days. Our week will be uneventful just a text book fall weather forecast, lasting all week.

There will be a dry cool front coming out of the mid-West and it’ll just continue to bring cooler air and more sunshine in this extended forecast. Sunday a front rolls through early next week bringing in a more unsettled pattern but not a washout.

Iota is a powerful Category 5 hurricane making it the strongest ever recorded storm this late in the season.

Iota is also impacting the same region of central America like Eta did just over a week ago. #trackingthetropics again where there’s another late-week tropical disturbance “potentially” forming in the same area of the Caribbean.