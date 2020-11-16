 

Consistently cool and sunny, with dry days ahead as Iota hits South America

7 Day Forecast

A consistent string of sunny, cool, and dry days. Our week will be uneventful just a text book fall weather forecast, lasting all week.

There will be a dry cool front coming out of the mid-West and it’ll just continue to bring cooler air and more sunshine in this extended forecast. Sunday a front rolls through early next week bringing in a more unsettled pattern but not a washout.

Iota is a powerful Category 5 hurricane making it the strongest ever recorded storm this late in the season.

Iota is also impacting the same region of central America like Eta did just over a week ago. #trackingthetropics again where there’s another late-week tropical disturbance “potentially” forming in the same area of the Caribbean.

Monday

66° / 43°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 0% 66° 43°

Tuesday

68° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 68° 40°

Wednesday

64° / 39°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 64° 39°

Thursday

65° / 44°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 65° 44°

Friday

73° / 51°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 73° 51°

Saturday

75° / 57°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 75° 57°

Sunday

77° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 77° 57°

Hourly Forecast

56°

7 PM
Clear
0%
56°

53°

8 PM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

9 PM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

10 PM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

11 PM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

12 AM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

1 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

2 AM
Clear
0%
45°

45°

3 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

4 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

5 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

6 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

7 AM
Clear
0%
44°

46°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

50°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

56°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

60°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

64°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

60°

6 PM
Clear
0%
60°

