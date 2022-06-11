COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Starting our warming trend as highs climb into the 90s for Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday afternoon high temperatures should be slightly warmer with heat index values tipping the upper 90s as we look to remain dry and mostly sunny for Sunday and heading into the first day of the upcoming week.

Ridge of high pressure builds in overhead starting Monday, but we will really start to feel the brunt of the heat ridge by Tuesday. Temperatures climb into the mid 90s, but heat index values should be near triple digits.

The ridge continues to hang around through midweek and into the end of the week. With it overhead, Thursday appears to be our hottest day of the forecast period. We will see some stray showers or storms in the forecast for the latter portion of the week. This will help cool us off from the heat, but listen to your body and hydrate if you spend an extended portion of time outdoors.

Ridge weakens as we approach the upcoming weekend as weak trough digs into the southeast, but temperatures remain warm in the low 90s.