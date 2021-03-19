Spring begins Saturday morning at 5:37 AM EDT

Cool and breezy for the last day of winter, the strong cold front from Wednesday night and Thursday morning has left us with cloud cover today and cool temperatures. We’ll run about 10 degrees below average this afternoon with a breezy northwest wind. Wrap around moisture from the area of low pressure will be present so a few stray showers are not out of the question late this evening.

Cool and breezy with decreasing clouds on Saturday morning, highs for the first day of spring will only reach the upper 50s to near 60 for some. We will see more sunshine on Saturday afternoon so despite the cool temperatures, the sun will make it feel a little warm. Overall not a bad weekend just a little cool, the second half will feature slightly warmer temperatures but just a little more cloud cover.

Seasonable but unsettled next week, temperatures return to the 70s but we’ll find ourselves with another chance for showers and thunderstorms by mid-week. We’ll be watching Wednesday and Thursday morning closely but severe weather chances look low at the moment.