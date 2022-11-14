COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We had a cold start for our Monday morning with temperatures ranging from the low 30s to mid-30s with a light breeze. Expect high temperatures today to stay below average with most of the area ranging from the middle 50s to near 60 with a wind occasionally gusting up to 20 mph.

Clouds will be on the increase as we gear up for our next system, this will bring us a chance for rain by Tuesday morning and more scattered showers for the afternoon. A few showers will be possible early Wednesday morning but should exit by the AM commute, clouds will decrease through the day with highs reaching the middle 50s.

Below average temperatures will remain for the rest of the week with highs in the low to middle 50s, we will likely stay below average through next week as well.