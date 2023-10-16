COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We’ve got a cool and breezy start to the work week; a chilly morning will transition into a comfortable afternoon. Expect sunshine for the first half of the day as temperatures climb into the 60s, a few clouds will build in after midday. Breezy today with a northwest wind between 10-15 MPH and gust up to 20 MPH, this will make it feel a little bit cooler so grab the jackets and sweaters today.

Expect chilly mornings and comfortable afternoons through the remainder of the week as morning temperatures reach the 40s and afternoon highs reach the low to middle 70s. Staying dry with sunshine through midweek but clouds will begin to move back into the area Thursday afternoon and evening.

Our next chance for rain will be along a cold front that will arrive by Friday afternoon and evening.