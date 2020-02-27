Cool and breezy with plenty of sunshine

Drier air continues to filter into the region and clouds continue to decrease this morning, we’ll have plenty of sunshine today with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A gusty northwest wind will make it feel a few degrees cooler so you’ll need your coat for most of the day.

A little warmer by Friday with more sunshine, a small disturbance to our north may bring a few clouds into the area Friday night and early Saturday morning but it looks as if most of the very light precipitation will stay well to our north. High on Saturday will reach the low 60s.

Warmer and sunny on Sunday with clouds building in the evening, our next chance for rain will arrive Monday afternoon with a few isolated showers possible. The best chance for rain and a few thunderstorms will come Wednesday of next week as a disturbance tracks across the southeast. Look for high temperatures be well above average Tuesday- Wednesday of next week with most of the area in the middle 70s.