Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Happy Thanksgiving! Our forecast doesn’t look too bad today although it will be cool and below average. Look for some sun to start the day then eventually clouds will mix in, high temperatures today will be back into the upper 50s to low 60s with less wind.

A quick moving disturbance will move across the area overnight into Friday morning, this will bring us a chance for a few light showers or sprinkles. This disturbance should move out of the area by sunrise or during the mid-morning.

We’ll likely stay cool with a sun and cloud mix through the weekend and even until next week. A few stray showers on will be possible on Sunday but our rain chances will remain low through the next week and weekend.