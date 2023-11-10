COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking a frontal system that is moving through the region now along with light scattered showers. Showers will stay in the forecast through Sunday bringing in very beneficial rainfall before we have a day of transition before our next system arrives.

Over the weekend, we are locked in with the showers and cooler readings as the front continues to pull in gulf moisture on the backside of the front. Both days temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s with a dense layer of cloud cover.

Monday we see a break in the rainfall, but still locked under mostly cloudy skies. For the week ahead, temperatures remain cooler than average as our next system arrives with more rainfall.

Our next system we are tracking is a gulf low that builds on the back side of the front that moved through Friday slinging in more moisture for next week. Rain chances continue to climb especially around midweek with the bulk of the rain around the area of low pressure.