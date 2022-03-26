COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Remaining quiet and dry under northwest flow aloft which is bringing in some breezy conditions, but keeping us quite pleasant through the remainder of the weekend.

The week ahead is when we see a ramp up with temperatures climbing back into the mid to upper 70s. 80s return by midweek as another strong storm system is set to move through the southeast.

At this time our chance of storms returns late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. A few of these will likely be strong with one or two turning severe. Still too early for specifics.

Late in the week we clear out for Friday before we see the return of some moisture for the weekend in your extended forecast.