Cool and pleasant weekend; awaiting stronger cold front by Monday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Heading into the weekend we expect conditions to remain consistent with morning lows hovering near 40 degrees overnight and warming into the 60s by the afternoon as we await another cold front to arrive.

A stronger cold front is set to arrive overnight Monday with early morning showers accompanying the frontal system and clears out through the day Monday with much colder air set to arrive behind the system. Likely to see the coldest air we have seen so far this season with sub-freezing readings by the time you wake up Tuesday morning. This system will keep us quiet while leading up to Thanksgiving.

Your Turkey Day forecast will see mostly sunny skies and pleasant conditions which will be on par with average for this time of year as we start to wrap up the month of November. Another frontal system arrives in time for the upcoming weekend with a few showers in the forecast.