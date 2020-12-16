 

Cool and rainy for today

7 Day Forecast

Watching the radar this morning as scattered showers move through the area associated with this storm system that is currently moving across the eastern United States. With temperatures staying in the 40s a good chunk of the day we will see a cold rain across the region until we see some clearing later this afternoon and early evening. We will warm slightly as the system pushes out eastward.

Colder air filters in behind this system leaving us cool and breezy for Thursday with temperatures struggling to warm throughout the day with sub-freezing temperatures Friday morning. By Saturday temperatures remain below average as weak high pressure holds across the southeast. Our next system moves in the second half of the weekend with isolated showers with a few left over morning showers as temperatures hold near 60.

Wednesday

52° / 35°
Rain
Rain 100% 52° 35°

Thursday

49° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 49° 30°

Friday

56° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 56° 31°

Saturday

57° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 16% 57° 41°

Sunday

60° / 43°
Showers
Showers 44% 60° 43°

Monday

62° / 38°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 62° 38°

Tuesday

61° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 61° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

9 AM
Rain
100%
44°

44°

10 AM
Rain
85%
44°

46°

11 AM
Showers
59%
46°

48°

12 PM
Showers
40%
48°

51°

1 PM
Light Rain
60%
51°

51°

2 PM
Light Rain
91%
51°

51°

3 PM
Showers
42%
51°

51°

4 PM
Cloudy
11%
51°

51°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
51°

50°

6 PM
Cloudy
12%
50°

49°

7 PM
Cloudy
11%
49°

48°

8 PM
Cloudy
8%
48°

48°

9 PM
Cloudy
7%
48°

46°

10 PM
Cloudy
7%
46°

45°

11 PM
Cloudy
7%
45°

44°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
44°

43°

1 AM
Cloudy
7%
43°

42°

2 AM
Cloudy
7%
42°

41°

3 AM
Cloudy
7%
41°

39°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
39°

39°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
39°

38°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
38°

37°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
37°

36°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
36°

Trending Stories