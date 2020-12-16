Cool and rainy for today

Watching the radar this morning as scattered showers move through the area associated with this storm system that is currently moving across the eastern United States. With temperatures staying in the 40s a good chunk of the day we will see a cold rain across the region until we see some clearing later this afternoon and early evening. We will warm slightly as the system pushes out eastward.

Colder air filters in behind this system leaving us cool and breezy for Thursday with temperatures struggling to warm throughout the day with sub-freezing temperatures Friday morning. By Saturday temperatures remain below average as weak high pressure holds across the southeast. Our next system moves in the second half of the weekend with isolated showers with a few left over morning showers as temperatures hold near 60.