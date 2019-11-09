Cool and sunny for now, but a stronger cold front on the way

Another cold night and morning shaping up across the valley with areas dipping back into the 30s. That has also prompted Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings to be issued, so bring those plants and pets indoors.

Sunday afternoon we will warm up to the upper 60s and a few 70s return on Veterans Day ahead of a strong cold front.

This cold front will bring a cold rain and colder temperatures once the front pushes through. By Wednesday morning, temperatures will likely be in the 20s and struggling to get out of the 40s by the afternoon.

After this, a slow warming trend will occur and rain chances are slim.