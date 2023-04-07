COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —Warm to end the week with highs in the 80s, we will have more clouds than sun for Friday but I still think we’ll get a few sunny breaks. A few isolated showers and storms are in the forecast again but just like Thursday, a few may not even see a drop of rain.

Our forecast changes on Saturday thanks an area of high pressure in the northeast and a stalled-out front to our west. This front will bring widespread rain starting late Saturday morning into the afternoon, the high pressure in the northeast will create a wedge of cool air that will flow into the area. This will put high temperatures on Saturday in the 50s with a few upper 40s in rural areas, roughly 20-30 degrees cooler than Friday.

Good news, rain should wrap up early Easter morning and temperatures will be a little warmer by Easter afternoon.

Unsettled next week with several chances of showers and thunderstorms starting Tuesday.