COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Keep the umbrella and rain jackets close by, we’ve got rain and cooler temperatures in the forecast for the first half of the work week.

Scattered showers and an occasional rumble of thunder in the forecast today, we’ll likely see a few light showers just after the morning commute then becoming more scattered by midday. Clouds and showers will keep us cool with highs in the middle to a few upper 70s.

Another round of scattered showers will continue Tuesday, this time, we will struggle to get out of the upper 60s to low 70s. Drying out by Wednesday afternoon and evening as clouds slowly decrease, we will slightly warm up to the 70s but below average for this time of the year.

Rainfall totals over the next few days will range from 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts especially south of Columbus.