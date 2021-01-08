 

Cool, cloudy and damp to end the week with sunshine back for this weekend

FRIDAY: Overcast and cool for this afternoon and evening as the storm system which brought us showers for Thursday lifts and moves out of the area. After sunset tonight, a few clouds will start to break across the region letting temperatures cool off into the 30s by Saturday morning.

WEEKEND: High pressure builds in behind the exiting storm system for Saturday and Sunday. While the sun returns to the valley temperatures will remain cool with many areas again stuck in the 40s, a few areas warming into the 50s. Sub-freezing readings by Sunday morning with a slightly warmer afternoon for Sunday afternoon.

MONDAY: Our next chance of showers arrive to the region as we start the work week as another system moves across the southeast. Still a few uncertainties surround this system on what track the area of low pressure will take. That track will determine how much rainfall we will see from this system.

MID TO LATE NEXT WEEK: After Monday’s system moves out, high pressure builds back in with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 50s with plenty of sunshine in the forecast.

