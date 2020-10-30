Cool day ahead with a perfect Autumn weekend for Halloween

Starting off chilly today as many areas dipped into the 40s this morning, but by this afternoon the morning clouds will mix out and we will have a very Autumn day this afternoon to close out the week.

The cool and Autumn conditions stick around for Halloween with plenty of sunny skies across the two-state region. Late Saturday we do encounter a wind shift going from the north to out of the east as high pressure moves over the east coast. A cold front moves into the southeast by Sunday which we do need to watch for an early Sunday morning shower — but not sold on this just yet.

For the start of the week cooler air moves in behind this frontal boundary as well reinforcing the colder conditions with some areas dipping into the 30s by Tuesday. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 60s as high pressure builds back in and mid to late next week 70s return.