COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Starting the week off chilly with temperatures in the mid 40s under mostly clear skies.

As we go throughout the day Monday temperatures slowly warm into the mid to low 50s, but staying cool and mostly sunny. More clouds build in across the region later tonight and into early Tuesday, but temperatures still fall into the mid 30s by the morning.

Staying cool through the majority of the week with Wednesday morning seeing the coldest readings as we fall below freezing and afternoon highs staying well below average in the mid 50s.

A slight warm up by Thursday with afternoon highs climbing near 60, but an unsettled pattern upcoming as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend, which looks rather soggy.