Cool Friday and weekend ahead with colder temperatures coming next week

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Cold front set to sweep through the region this evening bringing a shot of cooler temperatures as we close out the week. A cool weekend shaping up with morning lows near 40 and afternoon highs warming into the low 60s.

A stronger cold front will arrive early Monday morning bringing some early showers to the region followed by much colder temperatures. Freezing temperatures will be likely following the passage of the secondary cold front. Rural areas known to cool off quicker will likely reach the upper 20s by Tuesday morning.

A nice turkey day forecast shaping with seasonable temperatures as highs warm into the mid 60s. Another cold front arrives Black Friday with a few late showers before heading into the weekend.