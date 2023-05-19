Wedge front in full effect Friday afternoon and evening with mostly cloudy skies and cooler more pleasant readings in place; however, do not get used to it. Afternoon thunderstorms will be back in the forecast soon.

Saturday starts off with some areas of patchy fog with low 60s, but a cool front will be on the way for late Saturday afternoon and evening. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible as the front passes. The front will stall across our area and will be the focal point of more showers and storms throughout the remainder of the weekend.

The stalled boundary will continue for the start of the week with warm, humid conditions on the southern end of the front and likely another ‘wedge’ setting up on the northern side across north and northeast Georgia. Temperatures will vary depending on placement of the stalled front.

Stalled front washes out midweek and we see rain chances move out with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. A gulf low pressure system looks to form across Florida. This should help usher in more stable air from the northeast keeping rain chances low for the end of the week.