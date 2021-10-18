Cool mornings with comfortable afternoons before a quick shot of rain arrives later this week

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Fall weather sticking around for the majority of the week with high pressure over the eastern United States keeping us sunny and dry through midweek. We are on track to see a few clouds return to the area which is evident today with some high level clouds.

Another cold front is on track to arrive into the southeast late Thursday into early Friday. We have introduced the chance for some late evening showers Thursday with activity lingering into early Friday morning with some light showers. We do not anticipate quite the cool down we saw from the front over the weekend as this system pushes through.

By the upcoming weekend system moves out and return back to the benign fall weather pattern with high pressure regaining control making for a very pleasant weekend.