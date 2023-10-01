COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — High pressure continues to keep us dry in our forecast, but temperatures will remain above average with mid to upper 80s likely for the start of the week. Overnight lows will stay steady in the low 60s, with a few outlier readings falling into the upper 50s.

Late in the week we are tracking a cold front that will bring our next best chance of measurable rainfall, but with that said, chances are a little slim. Stray showers will be possible; however, the bigger story will be the cooler and drier conditions for the upcoming weekend.

Cold front Friday and a reinforcing front Saturday will help drive overnight lows into the low 50s for Sunday and Monday. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 70s. Finally our first real taste of sweater weather.

Tracking the tropics: Tropical Storm Philippe continues to hang just off the coast of the lesser Antilles while Rina weakens. Over the next five days Philippe will likely become a hurricane, but the system will remain out to sea.