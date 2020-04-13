Cool refreshing spring mornings with pleasant afternoons upcoming

Things are all quiet now across the southeast and will stay that way for a good majority of the upcoming week. Plenty of sun back in the forecast for Tuesday with temperatures in the mid to low 70s, so definitely feeling like spring-time.

The frontal boundary that moved through early Monday will slowly move northward on Wednesday to let a few areas towards the south and southeast of Columbus see more cloud coverage and also a few light showers. But this doesn’t last long. It’ll move back off towards the south with high pressure building in behind it. For late in the week, temperatures will remain seasonable in the afternoon with temperatures ranging from the low to upper 70s and a few cool mornings.

Our next system comes in for the weekend with a few isolated showers and storms for Saturday. Some late storms on Sunday night as another deepening low pressure system moves across the southeast. At this time, the low seems to move a little more southward than the system that brought us the severe storms, so at this time not anticipating organized severe weather, but that can always change.