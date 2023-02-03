COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Staying dry, sunny and cool for the first part of the weekend gives us a chance to continue to dry out from all the rain we have seen over this past week.

Sub-freezing readings by Saturday morning with sunny skies and mid 50s by the afternoon. More cloud coverage is expected throughout the day Sunday as we see some influence from a wedge front.

Temperatures slowly warm for the beginning of next week with mid to upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds likely.

Tracking our next chance of rain, it looks to come into the forecast midweek with just a few showers. Light chance of rain stays in the forecast through late next week and possibly into the upcoming weekend.