Cooler air arrives this week

Upper level moving across the Tennessee Valley is slowly being absorbed into the upper level pattern, but did help pump in humidity and showers mainly across parts of South Georgia. We did see a few showers across east Alabama but rainfall totals were very low. As a cold front approaches Tuesday more showers and a few storms will be possible for Monday.

Tuesday will likely be an overcast day with off and on scattered light showers until the passage of the front. With the cloud cover, temperatures will struggle to warm and many areas will stay in the upper 60s with a few readings in the low 70s. Front will pass late Tuesday into Wednesday morning bringing drier and cooler air to the two-state region.

With drier air in place for Wednesday many readings will dip into the 50s with afternoon readings warming into the mid to upper 70s. Another cold front arrives Thursday/Friday to reinforce cooler air across the region as high pressure builds in behind the secondary front for the weekend.