Cooler and breezy today with plenty of sunshine

Big change as you head for work and school this morning, the mild temperatures are gone and it feels just like January should, cold! Temperatures will drop into the low to middle 30s as we approach sunrise thanks to clear skies. The wind will be gusty as well so it will most likely feel like the 20s. Plenty of sunshine through the AM commute so grab the sunglasses.

Plenty of sunshine and cooler this afternoon with highs only reaching the low 50s, a gusty north wind will make it feel a tad bit cooler so you’ll need a heavier coat today. We’ll keep clear skies into this evening and this will allow our overnight temperatures to dip into the low 30s. Cold start to Friday but near average for the afternoon, plenty of sunshine once again. Calm weather will extend into the first half of the weekend.

Turning wet for the second half of the weekend as a quick moving cold front advances through the region. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible along this front, at the moment severe weather is not expected.

Behind the front we’ll see more sun but temperatures will stay cool with highs in the low to middle 50s Monday through the middle of next week.