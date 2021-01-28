 

Cooler and breezy today with plenty of sunshine

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Big change as you head for work and school this morning, the mild temperatures are gone and it feels just like January should, cold! Temperatures will drop into the low to middle 30s as we approach sunrise thanks to clear skies. The wind will be gusty as well so it will most likely feel like the 20s. Plenty of sunshine through the AM commute so grab the sunglasses.

Plenty of sunshine and cooler this afternoon with highs only reaching the low 50s, a gusty north wind will make it feel a tad bit cooler so you’ll need a heavier coat today. We’ll keep clear skies into this evening and this will allow our overnight temperatures to dip into the low 30s. Cold start to Friday but near average for the afternoon, plenty of sunshine once again. Calm weather will extend into the first half of the weekend.

Turning wet for the second half of the weekend as a quick moving cold front advances through the region. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible along this front, at the moment severe weather is not expected. 

Behind the front we’ll see more sun but temperatures will stay cool with highs in the low to middle 50s Monday through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

54° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 54° 30°

Friday

57° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 57° 33°

Saturday

60° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 60° 48°

Sunday

68° / 41°
Rain
Rain 74% 68° 41°

Monday

47° / 33°
Cloudy
Cloudy 3% 47° 33°

Tuesday

54° / 31°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 54° 31°

Wednesday

60° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 60° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

38°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
38°

37°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
37°

39°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
39°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

44°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

47°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

49°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

52°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

52°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

51°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

49°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

47°

7 PM
Clear
0%
47°

44°

8 PM
Clear
0%
44°

42°

9 PM
Clear
0%
42°

40°

10 PM
Clear
0%
40°

39°

11 PM
Clear
1%
39°

37°

12 AM
Clear
1%
37°

36°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
36°

35°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
35°

34°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
34°

33°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
33°

32°

5 AM
Clear
1%
32°

31°

6 AM
Clear
1%
31°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don't Miss