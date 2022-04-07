COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Ending the week on a quieter note after a very busy and active couple of days that brought storms and tornadoes to the southeast. Over Friday and Saturday we will see very weak disturbances move through on the back side of the low pressure system. These disturbances will usher in a little more cloud cover, but overall staying mostly sunny to sunny through the day.

Sunday we will see a return to all sun throughout the day as high pressure briefly moves into Georgia, but is quickly pushed aside as another storm system builds to our west.

At this time the storm system will remain out west across Oklahoma and Arkansas where severe weather is already anticipated for the beginning of next week. Locally for us we will see a few more clouds move into as we start the week. With weak high pressure breaking down we could see a few showers move into the area on Tuesday.

Wednesday again rain chances are slim, but we will introduce the return of a few storms as temperatures warm again back into the 80s. Our next cold front looks to arrive Thursday with the potential for some marginal storms to become severe.

Temperatures through the forecast will be roughly 10-12 degrees below average for Friday and Saturday afternoon. Overnight lows around 10 degrees below average through the weekend as some readings dip into the mid to upper 30s. Readings rebound rapidly in the extended returning seasonable to above average.