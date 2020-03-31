Cooler and seasonable now that storms are out

The strong storm system that brought us severe storms and tornadoes has finally exited the southeast. Now the story will be cooler air working in behind this system.

Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid 40s as skies start to clear out across the valley and surrounding areas. Wednesday afternoon will be much cooler and seasonable, but winds will be breezy out of the north and northwest with gusts reaching 20 mph.

Temperatures are on a steady trend upward through the week with temperatures approaching 80 degrees for the weekend with partly sunny conditions.

Our next chance of rain holds off until early next week with another frontal boundary that will move into the region. At this time, only appears to be just a few showers.