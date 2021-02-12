 

Cooler and soggy for the first half of the weekend

7 Day Forecast

Another morning of Dense Fog thanks to the rain on Thursday evening and a stalled out front. Fog will continue through the morning and improve shortly before lunch time. 

Clouds will linger and a few showers will be possible today as a cold front moves through. Despite the clouds temperatures will reach the low to middle 60s. 

Saturday is shaping up to be soggy as cold front becomes stationary to our south. This will push more moisture into our area during the early morning hours and into a most of the day. Moderate to even heavy rain can be expected starting Saturday morning and lasting through the evening, rainfall totals nearing an inch in some spots. A few lingering showers into early Sunday morning, clouds will linger through the day.

The unsettled pattern will continue into next week with several chances of showers as temperatures range from the low 60s to the low 50s.

Friday

61° / 48°
Showers
Showers 36% 61° 48°

Saturday

51° / 45°
Rain
Rain 88% 51° 45°

Sunday

55° / 49°
Rain
Rain 70% 55° 49°

Monday

62° / 39°
Rain
Rain 71% 62° 39°

Tuesday

51° / 34°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 20% 51° 34°

Wednesday

56° / 52°
Showers
Showers 56% 56° 52°

Thursday

65° / 36°
Rain/Thunder
Rain/Thunder 72% 65° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

7 AM
Cloudy
15%
59°

59°

8 AM
Cloudy
17%
59°

59°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
59°

59°

10 AM
Few Showers
34%
59°

60°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
60°

61°

12 PM
Cloudy
14%
61°

61°

1 PM
Few Showers
33%
61°

61°

2 PM
Few Showers
32%
61°

60°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
60°

60°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
60°

59°

5 PM
Cloudy
23%
59°

58°

6 PM
Few Showers
31%
58°

57°

7 PM
Few Showers
32%
57°

56°

8 PM
Few Showers
31%
56°

55°

9 PM
Showers
38%
55°

55°

10 PM
Showers
35%
55°

54°

11 PM
Showers
38%
54°

53°

12 AM
Showers
45%
53°

53°

1 AM
Showers
54%
53°

52°

2 AM
Light Rain
75%
52°

52°

3 AM
Rain
83%
52°

51°

4 AM
Rain
83%
51°

50°

5 AM
Rain
79%
50°

50°

6 AM
Light Rain
77%
50°

