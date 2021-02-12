Cooler and soggy for the first half of the weekend

Another morning of Dense Fog thanks to the rain on Thursday evening and a stalled out front. Fog will continue through the morning and improve shortly before lunch time.

Clouds will linger and a few showers will be possible today as a cold front moves through. Despite the clouds temperatures will reach the low to middle 60s.

Saturday is shaping up to be soggy as cold front becomes stationary to our south. This will push more moisture into our area during the early morning hours and into a most of the day. Moderate to even heavy rain can be expected starting Saturday morning and lasting through the evening, rainfall totals nearing an inch in some spots. A few lingering showers into early Sunday morning, clouds will linger through the day.

The unsettled pattern will continue into next week with several chances of showers as temperatures range from the low 60s to the low 50s.