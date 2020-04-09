Cooler for Friday with severe weather looming for Easter Sunday

We are finally clear of one system that left conditions for a beautiful Thursday afternoon. However, light showers will be possible early Friday morning and will likely be gone before lunch time. With that temperatures will be noticeable cooler with many areas staying in the mid to upper 60s. Possibly a few areas seeing 70s.

Saturday will be a nice spring-like day before conditions deteriorate overnight into Sunday morning. As of right now and timing will likely change – heavy rain possible early Sunday with strong to severe storms likely as we get into the late afternoon and evening hours on Easter Sunday. Some of the storm activity could linger into the early morning hours on Monday. All modes of severe weather: damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible with this system.

Next week after this system clears high pressure builds in with mostly sunny skies and temperatures pleasant and seasonable. May have to introduce some light showers mid-week depending on how much return flow we get from the Gulf of Mexico.