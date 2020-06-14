Cooler temperatures on the way

Low humidity continues to hang around most of the region this afternoon and evening with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s but cooler temperatures are on the way.

A cut-off low will move into the southeast bringing with it a little more cloud cover and below average temperatures. By Tuesday morning you’ll wake up to temperatures in the low 60s which for this time of year it’ll feel very refreshing. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the mid 80s which is roughly 5 degrees below average.

Throughout the rest of the week we will keep a few sporadic showers and storms in the forecast at least through the Friday. Nothing significant with these rain chances — just your garden variety shower possible.

The official start to summer arrives Saturday and temperatures will feel like it too. After a cool start to the week temperatures quickly rebound by the weekend with temperatures in the mid 90s and you’ll feel the humidity back too.