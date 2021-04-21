Cooler Thursday then tracking threat for strong to severe storms as we start the weekend

Dry frontal boundary working its way through the area this afternoon and evening brining breezier and cooler conditions to region. Morning lows will likely dip into the low 40s and upper 30s by the time you wake up Thursday. End the week up sunny to mostly sunny with increasing clouds throughout the day on Friday ahead of a stronger storm system that will likely bring strong to severe storms to parts of the southeast.

Saturday we are WEATHER AWARE as this storm system approaches from the west. We will likely see this front arrive early on Saturday bringing the threat of damaging wind and isolated tornadoes to the region. In addition to the severe threat we will likely see rounds of heavy rainfall which could lead to some areas of flash flooding potential.

Sunday we clear out but left with seasonal temperatures and breezy at times from the frontal passage. High pressure builds in for the start of next week keeping us dry, but also warmer with temperatures returning back into the 80s as we wrap up the month of April.