Cooler today with highs below average, stray shower possible this afternoon.

Upper level low off the South Carolina coast will continue to influence our weather, this will provide cooler and drier air into the region. Some some sun this morning then becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low to middle 80s, which is below average for this time of the year. There is a low chance for a stray shower after 3 PM this afternoon and into this evening but most will stay dry.

Overnight temperatures dip into the upper 50s to low 60s, this will allow us to have another pleasant and cool Wednesday morning. Light jackets for some may be needed on Wednesday morning but we’ll be back up into the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Another low chance for a stray shower will be possible by the afternoon and evening.

Enjoy the below average temperatures while you can because we will start to heat on up by the end of the week and for this weekend. The first day of summer is Saturday and it will feel like it, high temperatures will reach the low to middle 90s on Saturday and through the weekend and early next week. There is a very slim chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm Saturday and Sunday but at the moment it looks like most will stay dry.