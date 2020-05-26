Cooler today with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder

Today will be cooler with more clouds and more coverage in showers, expect scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder mainly this afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 70s to low 80s. Any showers that we have will end before midnight and we’ll stay mostly cloudy overnight into Wednesday morning.

A little bit of the same for Wednesday only temperatures rebound to near average, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible especially during the afternoon.

Shower chances become less and temperatures start to warm up on Thursday as we move back into our typical late spring early summer pattern. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the first half of the weekend with some containing heavy rain and gusty winds.

The forecast looks a little drier on Sunday and Monday of next week with highs nearing 90 for most.