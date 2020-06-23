Cooler today with scattered showers and thunderstorms

More showers and thunderstorms are possible today and for the next few days and this will keep our temperatures in the low to middle 80s area wide. Breezy as well with a west wind gusting up to 20 mph

Today expect a few light showers in the morning, the best chance will be this afternoon and evening with scattered showers and storms. While the threat is very low just like Monday, a few storms could become strong to severe with winds up to 60 mph. Storms will end later tonight as temperatures drop into the low 70s.

Another round of scattered showers and storms on Wednesday as our unsettled pattern continues. Highs will once again reach the low to middle 80s. Scattered showers and storms and below average temperatures will continue on Thursday as well.

Back to the 90s with a few isolated showers and storms on Friday, we’ll stay in the 90s with an occasional shower or storm into the weekend and early next week.