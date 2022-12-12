COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The 70s are gone and its finally starting to feel a little like Christmas. Expect high temperatures today and on Tuesday to stay in the 60s and upper 50s with morning showers and sprinkles.

A strong cold front will pull out of the Central Plains on Tuesday, this will bring a chance for severe storms to the ArkLaMiss region by Tuesday evening. This cold front will slide east bringing a few showers by Wednesday afternoon with the line of storms moving in Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning. Stronger storms look to stay to our southwest along the Alabama/Florida coast, we’ll have to watch our southern counties closely.

Behind the front, clearing out and becoming cool with highs in the 50s and upper 40s by Sunday.