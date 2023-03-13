COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Any clouds, drizzle or mist will decrease as we approach the mid-morning, look for pleasant conditions for the afternoon with sunshine and highs in the low 60s.

Be sure to cover your plants! Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s overnight, near or below freezing for some. Freeze watch for all east Alabama, a freeze warning for Chambers, Troup, Meriwether, Harris County and Talbot County through early Tuesday morning.

Pleasant but cool over the next few days with sunshine and passing high clouds, temperatures will reach the low to middle 60s which is slightly below average for this time of the year.

Our next cold front moves in by Friday afternoon with showers and thunderstorms, cooler and drier air moves in by the weekend.