Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Our unsettled pattern continues for Wednesday with another round of rain and storms. A few isolated showers by midday then more scattered showers and storms after 3 PM through midnight. A few storms this afternoon may become strong/severe with wind and hail the primary threat, the entire area remains under a level 1 or marginal risk.

Rain and clouds will keep us cool on Thursday with highs struggling to get out of the upper 70s, showers will likely fizzle out Thursday evening with clouds sticking around through Friday.