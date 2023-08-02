Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Today will likely be the last day that we see high temperatures in the middle 90s, at least until the end of the weekend or early next week. A mixture of sun and clouds today, with a slim chance for a pop-up shower or storm during the afternoon but most will stay dry.

Big changes in our forecast starting Thursday and Friday, we will sit just to the east of a high pressure centered over the southern plains. Waves of energy will swing into the News 3 viewing area brining showers and a few thunderstorms by late Thursday afternoon into the evening.

Another complex of rain and storms will pull out of northern Alabama on early Friday morning, if this can hold together, we could see a decent shot of rain and thunderstorms for the Friday morning commute and likely for the first half of the day. Rain and clouds will keep temperatures cool on Friday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.