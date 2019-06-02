Couple dry days remain before isolated showers return Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Finally, transitioning patterns with increasing rain chances for next week.

A weak frontal system will move into the southeast, stall out and eventually lift back northward as a warm front. This boundary will provide some lift for a few convective showers and storms to pop up on Tuesday afternoon. Once the front moves back out and add southwesterly flow, our humidity and moisture content will increase.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible throughout middle to late next week usually drive by daytime heating.

Come Friday into the weekend, an area of low pressure will move into the region bringing the chance for scattered showers and storms. This will help knock temperatures back into the upper 80s and right on par with our average temperature for early June.