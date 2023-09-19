Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Crisp fall-like mornings will continue through the rest of the week as high pressure continues to bring in drier and cooler air, expect morning temperatures to range from the middle 50s to low 60s. We’ll warm up quickly with high temperatures in the low to middle 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Speaking of fall, the first day of fall will be this Saturday at 2:50 AM EDT.

A weak disturbance will try to form off the Georgia coast later this week, the National Hurricane Center gives this broad area a 30% chance of developing into a tropical system, this should not have any impact on our forecast before it moves toward the Carolina coast.