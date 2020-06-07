Cristobal moves ashore while keeping us cloudy and humid

Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to bring us cloudy and muggy conditions as the storm continues to make it’s way northward. Most of the rainfall has been south of the News 3 viewing area; however, we still anticipate some pop-up showers and storms as we go through the remainder of this evening.

For Monday we will still be under a tropical airmass with very humid conditions with more isolated showers and storms once again. We’ll be under this pattern until a cold front moves through the region late Wednesday into early Monday.

Once the front is through drier air will make it’s way into the region with temperatures on the warming trend. Afternoon highs are projected to warm into the low 90s but with lower humidity it should be pleasant. Rain chances are low through the end of the week with sporadic showers and storms possible by next Sunday.