COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Arctic front arrives Thursday night with another chance of a few showers ahead of the much colder air that will move in quickly dropping readings well below freezing.

WEATHER AWARE Thursday night – Friday morning: Wind Chill Advisories have been posted on both sides of the river with very unseasonably cold temperatures that will impact the News 3 viewing area.

PREPARE FOR COLD WEATHER

What is a Wind Chill Advisory? Local National Weather Service offices issues a wind chill advisory when seasonably cold wind chill values but not extremely cold values are expected or occurring. Be sure you and your loved ones dress appropriately and cover exposed skin when venturing outdoors.

WIND CHILL CHART HERE

Temperatures are expected to be 20-35ºF degrees below normal and some of the coldest air we have seen in 5-8 years (Jan 2015/2018). The upcoming cold spell will be a prolonged period (48-72+ hours) of sub-freezing temperatures along with very cold wind chill values.

Exposed pipes can burst if they are not properly insulated. People and pets can experience hypothermia and or frost bite on any exposed skin with 20-30 mph in a very short time.