COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The big story remains the increasing heat and humidity as strong upper-level ridging over the ArkLaTex region begins to expand east. This means we will likely see temperatures in the upper 90s today with heat index values closing in on 100 degrees.

Friday through the weekend will likely contain the worst of the heat as temperatures remain in the upper 90s and now triple digits. Dew points will begin to rise and become uncomfortable, this combining with the temperature will lead to dangerous heat index values.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all our east Alabama counties starting Friday morning and lasting through Friday evening.

The ride of high pressure will begin to break by early next week, with temperatures becoming more seasonable. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible on the 4th of July through the end of next week.