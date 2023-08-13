COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Hot temperatures and stifling heat continue in the forecast for the upcoming week ahead with some relief in sight as we are awaiting a cool front to arrive midweek.

Excessive Heat Warnings are up for the entire viewing area with heat index values climbing up to 114 degrees Fahrenheit through Monday. Limit your outdoor exposure, hydrate and listen to your body to avoid heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

A cool front will arrive late Tuesday helping to bring temperatures back to seasonal averages along with some drier days as we close out the week.

Rain chances creep back into the forecast late week as we tap some gulf moisture as we finally see a pattern shift with the relocation of the high pressure system. Unfortunately temperatures climb back into the upper 90s by the upcoming weekend.