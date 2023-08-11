COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Showers and storms will continue to move through the region along a frontal boundary through the rest of the evening. Rain tapers off tonight with partly to mostly cloudy skies and some areas of patchy dense fog will also be possible.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures are once again on the rise with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 112 degrees will be possible over the entire weekend and into Monday. Lee, Russell and Barbour Counties are already under an Excessive Heat Warning for these dangerous heat index values.

Chances to cool off will be limited over the weekend with just a stray shower or storm in the forecast. However, higher rainfall chances will be possible as we approach midweek as another frontal boundary moves into the southeast.